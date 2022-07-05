88% of Americans say U.S. in on the wrong track, national Monmouth Poll says

President Joe Biden has an upside-down 36%-58% approval rating with an astonishing 88% of Americans saying the nation is on the wrong track, according to a new Monmouth University national poll released on Tuesday.

One-third of the country (33%) lists inflation as their top issue, followed by gas process (15%) and the economy (9%). Abortion polled at 5%, with guns at 3% and Covid at 1%.

“Economic concerns tend to rise to the top of the list of family concerns, as you might expect, but the singular impact of inflation is really hitting home right now,” said Patrick Murray, director of the Monmouth University Polling Institute. “And most Americans are blaming Washington for their current pain.”

Nearly half of Americans (42%) are struggling to remain where they are financially. That’s up 18 percentage points since last year.

Biden’s approvals are at 29%-63% among independents, and 42%-52% among self-identified moderates.

The Monmouth Poll was conducted from June 23-27 with a sample of 978 adults and a margin of error of +/- 3.1%.